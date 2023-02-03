Virgin River season 5 premiere date: News before May?

We all know that a Virgin River season 5 premiere is coming at some point this year — more than likely, in the summer. Heck, you could narrow this down further and say that the show could be back in July! There is already a good model for what Netflix likes to do with this show, which tends to generate pretty solid ratings every single year.

There’s a mystery to us that is just as intriguing as when the show is coming back, and that’s a simple matter of when a new date is going to be announced. Are we going to get some more on that during the spring — or, in particular, before May?

In our mind, there is a reason why this month matters so much. Just think back to last year! It was on May 11 that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama got an official premiere date, and we wouldn’t be all that shocked if something similar happened this year. As a matter of fact, we’d consider that to be the most likely scenario at present. Why would Netflix change something that is clearly working?

Well, there is one simple reason: A way to create an even bigger splash. We wouldn’t be super-shocked if we actually do find out a season 5 premiere date a little bit earlier this year, and there are two simple reasons behind it.

1. The season starts a little bit earlier – We still aren’t ruling out late June, mostly because Virgin River production is already done and with that, the door could be open for something more here.

2. They just want to build things up to a larger audience – It’s crazy to think a show five seasons in may still have untapped potential, but that could be the case here! There absolutely might still be a crowd eager for this show beyond who is already watching. It’s never had a huge campaign and yet, it is very much popular.

