When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Still a priority?

We’re waiting still for a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date on Hallmark Channel and in some ways, it is very much frustrating. We want more news on the show! How can we not? We’re so accustomed to knowing the exact return of the Erin Krakow series at this time and for whatever reason, we’re now in a frustrating spot where we are left waiting in the wings for something more.

With this in mind, it does only feel right that we ponder over the following: Is the show still a priority for the network? Why are they forcing us to endure this kind of break?

The reason that we raise this question is mostly to remind you that there is an absolute method to the madness here, even if it may not appear to be that way on the surface. We do think that Hallmark still cares deeply about When Calls the Heart, especially with it entering a milestone season. They’re just looking to do something a little bit different with the series than what they’ve done in the past. They chose to give new series The Way Home the winter timeslot largely to ensure that it generates some good ratings; there’s probably confidence that Hearties will watch their show, meanwhile, no matter when it airs. The best way we can explain this is pretty simple: They are actively working to spread the love around a little bit, and we hope that it works out.

Of course, we can sit here and say that When Calls the Heart is a priority, but there’s really only one way that everyone out there will believe it — that’s up to the folks at Hallmark themselves! They have to show it with their actions down the line. Whenever they reveal the premiere date, we tend to think that after that, you will see a similar sort of campaign to what you have over the years. There will be a real effort made to get strong ratings and also hope for a season 11.

Rest assured, Hope Valley is still coming and Hallmark still believes in the show. We’re just dealing with a slightly larger test of patience this go-around.

