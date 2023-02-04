House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: February hopes

Now that we are firmly into the month of February, why not have a larger conversation all about House of the Dragon season 2? There is, after all, a good bit to discuss here!

So where is the best place to begin? We suppose it is noting where things are when it comes to pre-production. At the time of this writing, we firmly believe that the crew behind the scenes is doing whatever they can to play for the future of the Game of Thrones prequel. After all, we do firmly believe that they will want to do everything in their power to make it a success. Filming is supposed to start next month, and HBO has already indicated that you will not be seeing new episodes until we get around to 2024.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Now that so much has been spelled out here, let’s get to the next all-important question. Is the network actually going to give us some sort of broader premiere date estimate this month? They know already that House of the Dragon is the biggest show on their roster, and that is even while accounting for the massive success of The Last of Us over the course of the past several weeks. They’ll want to give people a decent launch window far in advance to generate excitement.

However, it’s just way too early right now! As generous as the network may be when it comes to cluing us in on what’s coming, they are not going to be sharing anything this soon. We may get an approximate premiere date when it comes to the fall, and we’d hope for something more exact by the winter. A lot will come down to when they want season 2 to air in the new year. We’re hoping personally for spring, which would be on the other side of Euphoria — in other words, one of their other big releases.

Related – Is season 2 going to have a familiar schedule?

What do you think we could learn about House of the Dragon season 2 over the course of February?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates coming down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







