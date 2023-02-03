Station 19 season 6 episode 7 promo: Will Maya Bishop survive?

We know that ABC has made you wait a long time already for Station 19 season 6 episode 7 — so is there any good news? Well, we can at least tell you that more episodes are coming and coming soon.

This week, the folks at the network have unveiled a new promo for what lies ahead, and it’s really the first time that we’ve had any substantial resolution to the huge cliffhanger involving Maya Bishop from the last episode in 2022. Her story has been somewhat overshadowed by Ellen Pompeo’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy — we understand the significance of that, but Maya has to be okay! We know that she collapsed while running on the treadmill and within the first episode back, she will be rushed to the Grey Sloan.

There are a few different issues facing Danielle Savre’s character at this point, and all of them are pretty impossible to ignore. First, we have to wait and see how long it took for people to find her! Also, there’s the simple matter of what precisely is wrong with her. There is no denying that she is going to have a lot of help all around her, but there is no guarantee she’ll be okay. The fact that Carina is being called in is certainly a cause for concern.

With all of this being said, we don’t think that the writers are going to eliminate Savre from the show — why in the world would they? Maya is iconic to the show, and her relationship with Dr. DeLuca is among the most meaningful on there. We also think so much of the rest of this season could be about her recovery from all of this on the other side. We’re absolutely going to keep rooting for her and there is no questioning that!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 6 episode 7 when it arrives on ABC?

Be sure to share your thoughts and theories on Maya’s future below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

