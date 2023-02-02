Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, February 2?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight over on ABC? Are we going to be seeing the series back on the air alongside Station 19?

We don’t think it would come as any surprise that we want more of the medical drama on the air — and we’d also like to get news on it soon! This is, unfortunately, where some of the unfortunate news comes into play. Even though we’re now in a new month in February, nothing has changed when it comes to the series’ status. There is still no installment on the air tonight, and we’re going to be waiting a little while still to see the series back.

How long are we talking? Well, for now, the plan is that we’re going to see the series come back on Thursday, February 23. That is when you’ll see “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which could prove to be a really fantastic story from start to finish. How can it not be when we’re seeing the end for Ellen Pompeo as a series regular? There may not be any information out there about the next episode of Station 19, but at least we can say goodbye to Meredith.

For a few more details now about the future, we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

As one chapter closes, a new one opens. Grey Sloan Memorial celebrates Meredith Grey as she says farewell to Seattle, when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c on ABC.

In the episode, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “I’ll Follow the Sun” is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.

Remember, even after this episode Pompeo will still serve as a narrator and executive producer. We are not at the end of the road, at least not yet.

