The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 spoilers: More of Joel’s past?

As we look towards The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 coming to HBO this weekend, obviously there’s a lot to prepare for! We’re anticipating that this upcoming episode will be action-packed, but also still emotional as Joel takes in everything that he found after the death of Bill and Frank.

Episode 3 was a masterclass from start to finish, as we effectively got to see a decades-long love story between two people who found a way to be there for each other in an impossible time. It’s certainly the sort of thing that makes you wonder if we will see similar flashbacks with other characters moving forward — like with Joel.

Yes, we’re already aware that the show started with us getting to see his life before the infection with Sarah, but is there a chance at something else in-depth? Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, executive producer Craig Mazin had the following to say:

“I don’t think we’re going to go backwards at length like that, but Joel’s past is what informs his future … There’s a particular moment I’m thinking of that also just [hits] me so hard.”

There is always going to be a lot to dive into with the Joel character, and we know this especially because he is such a complicated guy. He’s done some not-so-great things but we know that he is capable of so much love and has an enormous heart. He’s also someone deeply informed by losing Sarah, and that is a big part of why he’s become so closed-off in the first place. Remember that he doesn’t want to know much about Ellie and, in turn, he also doesn’t want her asking a lot about him.

