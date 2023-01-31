The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 run time: Shortest one yet?

Following the incredible story we saw this past weekend, expectations for The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 are going to be through the roof — and understandably so, we might add. Everything coming up could be viewed in a slightly different lens.

So will the next episode be as epic as what we just saw? It’s certainly possible, but the one thing that it won’t be is anywhere near as long.

According to HBO’s official schedule, episode 4 of The Last of Us is currently slated to run just 50 minutes. This makes it, by a good handful of minutes, the shortest episode of the series we have seen so far. This is another reminder that the producers and network aren’t going to just stretch things out for the sake of doing so. It’s about whatever ultimately makes sense here when it comes to the story. We could have some longer installments again down the road and if not this season, there is always a season 2 down the road.

What we are most curious about at this point is simply this: Will the show do another huge, character-spotlight piece similar to what we saw with Bill and Frank just a couple of days ago? We know that it’s easy to say that the story was completely detached, but it’s not. It is thanks to his relationship with Frank that Bill realizes that he wants to leave something behind for Joel. Also, Joel’s time with Tess greater informs why he wants to continue to help Ellie if he can. The entire sequence of events was about emotional investment and so far, the writers have paid that off and then some.

