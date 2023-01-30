The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 promo: To Wyoming?

As we get ourselves set for The Last of Us season 1 episode 4, the bar may be set higher than ever before.

Episode 3 was magic — sure, it was incredible sad, but it may go down as one of the best episodes of any show over the course of this calendar year. The performances from Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett were Emmy-worthy, and the problem now is realizing that we’re probably never going to see Bill and Frank ever again unless they turn up in a flashback. They were already dead when Joel and Ellie arrived, but Bill was able to leave something substantial behind — even if he was never the biggest fan of Joel.

At this point, Joel now has the resources to head west to Wyoming and after that, potentially get some answers about his brother. Meanwhile, Ellie could be close to the scientists who could conceivably help her when it comes to saving much of human race. Pedro Pascal’s character has more of a purpose than ever before, but we’ll just have to see whether or not he’s able to open up emotionally or keep everything trapped inside. After all, he’s laid some ground rules for the journey, which Ellie (of course) could end up ignoring entirely.

What does the promo show?

Basically, that there is an incredible amount of danger still to come for these characters. While episode 3 was somewhat of a reprieve from what we saw over the first two weeks, we do tend to think we are diving head-first back into the violence, peril, and chaos that we saw from the show so far.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 on HBO?

How do you think the show is going to top what we saw last night? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

