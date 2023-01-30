The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 preview: The road trip

As you prepare yourselves for The Last of Us season 1 episode 4, we could be preparing for a fantastic part of the story.

After all, the preview tonight for what lies ahead put the spotlight on a few simple things, with the status of Joel and Ellie’s trip being very high up on the list. They’ve got a car and they’re very much on the road, but this is going to be a tumultuous journey, to put things lightly.

Obviously, there are a few reasons for this that start with the current state of this post-apocalyptic world, but the situation is actually a little more complicated than this. Ellie’s not exactly familiar with being in a car, let alone trying to help Joel navigate. That’s before they end up in a perilous situation where, once again, their lives could be in danger. This is not going to be a fun, happy-go-lucky road trip full of songs on the radio and good times.

The preview for episode 4 also did show an appearance coming for Melanie Lynskey, which is great news for everyone out there who loves Yellowjackets. It does feel fairly clear to us right now that this show is 100% killing it when it comes to some of their guest stars. Remember that we had Nick Offerman tonight, and there are many more coming down the road.

If you did not know…

There are only nine episodes this season, so we are already a third of the way through the story. We’re not trying to be the bearer of bad news here; instead, we’re mostly just trying to remind you of what it is that we are actually looking at here.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 on HBO?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

