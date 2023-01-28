The Last of Us season 2: Could it be the final season?

It may be crazy to have a conversation about The Last of Us season 2 just two episodes into the first season, but we’re fine to have it! After all, there is so much to think about at present, especially on the subject of whether or not the (recently confirmed) next season could be the final one.

So why should you be worried about this? Let’s just say that for the time being, it has a great deal to do with what’s happening with Naughty Dog, the development studio responsible for bringing Joel and Ellie’s story to life in the first place.

In a new interview with BuzzFeed, studio co-president Neil Druckmann (also an executive producer of the show) made it clear that they were unsure if there would be a Part III ever released in regards to the popular game series:

“It’s up to us whether we want to continue [The Last of Us] or not. Our process is the same thing we did when we did Part 2, which is if we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love–just like the first and second game did–then we will tell that story … If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end.”

What this means in regards to the show is pretty simple: Unless each season ends up covering only a portion of the games, two seasons could be it. That is, unless Druckmann is fine with the TV version having an extended story that goes beyond the source material.

There is also another thing to consider here, and that is that it takes often way longer to make a big-budget video game than TV show. The Last of Us the show may need to be on hold if it were to come out with a season 3 after a theoretical Part III arrived on a PlayStation console.

Do you think there is a good chance that The Last of Us season 2 would be the final season?

Could the story of the show go on past what you see in the games?

