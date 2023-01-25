The Last of Us season 2 renewal at HBO ‘likely,’ says star

It’s true that at the time of this writing, there is no indication that we are officially going to get The Last of Us season 2 over on HBO. Yet, doesn’t this feel in some ways like a foregone conclusion? Absolutely the ratings are there already, and we already know that there’s another source material from the video games to continue things along.

The network will obviously have the final say in determining all of this, but we can at least tell you that there are some reasons for positivity at this point. Speaking in a new interview with the BBC, star Bella Ramsey (who plays Ellie) made it clear that a season 2 will most likely be coming down the road:

“If people keep watching, I think [a second season] is pretty likely. It’s down to the guys at HBO … There’s nothing confirmed yet so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Of course, one of the things The Last of Us needs to do to secure this renewal further is keep performing the next couple of weeks, not that we are altogether worried about that. The increase from episode 1 to episode 2 in day-one viewers is one of the most substantial in the network’s history, and it seems like the show’s already won over a lot of people who came on board with a certain degree of skepticism. Isn’t that making you all the more optimistic?

Ultimately, we feel pretty confident that we’ll get more news about another season before we get around to the finale later this year; it would honestly be strange if that news wasn’t out there by this point, given HBO’s history.

When do you think we’re going to get more news on The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO?

