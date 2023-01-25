The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 run time: Over an hour?

The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 is going to be airing on HBO this weekend — so what can you expect to see within that?

It goes without saying already that this is going to be a hugely important story — we’re going to have an introduction to Bill and Frank, just as we are also going to see Joel and Ellie try to function following the loss of Tess. She was really a tie potentially between them — she may not have been close to Ellie by any means, but she recognized her purpose a little bit more. Clearly, it has taken Joel some time to get there.

Speaking of time, let’s now get into the run time for the next The Last of Us — after all, you’re going to have a chance to see a lot more story than what you did during episode 2! HBO has confirmed via their schedule that this time around, you are going to see a story that runs for an hour and twenty minutes, which actually brings it significantly closer to what you saw during the premiere. These big fluctuations seem mostly designed to suit whatever narrative is at hand. Some chapters are going to be naturally longer than others, just like some levels or stages in a video game are going to take more time to get through.

In the end, let’s just be grateful that The Last of Us has such a fantastic network partner that is fine with the run time fluctuating as much as it has so far — not every other network out there would do this, even in the premium space. The first two installments have been nothing short of fantastic, so let’s just hope that this continues the rest of the way.

