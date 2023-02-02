The Last of Us: Linda Ronstadt on ‘Long Long Time’ resurgence

There were a lot of things that stood out about The Last of Us season 1 episode 3 this past weekend, and the music was one of them!

In particular, there was a famed song by Linda Ronstadt at the center of the story in “Long Long Time,” which also turned out to be the title for the episode! It signified the love story between Bill and Frank, which was both beautiful and gut-wrenching at the same time. Even if Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett don’t play huge roles in the remainder of the series, we don’t think anyone is going to forget about them anytime soon.

Following the episode airing, Ronstadt was soon to find out just how much the song resonated with viewers. According to Spotify, streams of the song increased almost 5,000% in the aftermath of what happened.

So what did Linda herself think about the sudden success of her song? Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, she admitted that she doesn’t follow social media or streaming services that closely, and she was able to have a pretty immediate reaction to all the success:

My first reaction was that I was really glad for [songwriter] Gary White, who will get a windfall from this.

Ronstadt admitted that the song is still one of her favorites, and we do think personally the sudden popularity of it further shows the power of TV. “Long Long Time” is more than fifty years old and thanks to the HBO show using it, there is a whole new generation of fans discovering this music when they otherwise wouldn’t have.

Given that we are only a third of the way into the sudden at the moment, there is definitely a chance some more iconic songs will be used! We’re keeping our eyes peeled…

What did you think about the use of “Long Long Time” in The Last of Us season 1 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

