Pedro Pascal spoofs The Last of Us in Saturday Night Live promo

For those who are not aware, Pedro Pascal of The Last of Us is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend! This is going to be a really fun show, and it’s accented further by the fact that the actor is absolutely on a hot streak!

Think about it this way — he’s three episodes into what may be one of HBO’s biggest hits aside from House of the Dragon, and he also has a new batch of episodes for The Mandalorian coming in early March. That is a HUGE double feature, and in a new promo for SNL this weekend, you can see the actor taking it all in. This is a guy who was not altogether well-known back when he cast as Prince Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones — since then, his star has totally surged.

This promo (which you can see over here), also does serve as a fun little spoof for The Last of Us as Pascal gets ready to attack what looks to be a person infected with the Cordyceps fungus. However, it turns out that this is just the latest new cast member. We should note that, once again, Sarah Sherman is fantastic in this — and we still feel like she could become the new breakout star following the departures of Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant.

Let’s hope that this episode is just as fun as it feels like it could be in our head. After all, this is also probably the last new SNL for a good while! Remember that this show is more than likely going to go on hiatus after Pedro’s episode until at least after the Super Bowl — and potentially longer. There is a lot to think about here in general for the sketch show…

