The Last of Us season 1 ratings surge again before episode 4

As you get yourselves prepared for The Last of Us season 1 episode 4 on HBO this weekend, we have yet another message to hand down. For the third straight week, the cross-platform viewership for the show has moved in a positive direction.

So just how impressive are we talking about here? Let’s just say that Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett have a rather impressive feather in their cap for their tour de force performances.

Overall (per THR), a grand total of 6.4 million viewers caught Sunday’s episode, and improvement from the 5.7 million who watched episode 2 and and 4.7 million who watched the pilot. The audience for all of these episodes is increasingly significantly after the fact, and that could continue for some time moving forward.

We think that the positive growth for The Last of Us so far stems almost entirely from the positive word-of-mouth that the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey show has received. We do think that some people out there may have had some skepticism due to it being a video-game adaptation — the mere notion of this has been unfairly maligned at times. Meanwhile, we also think that it has become must-see TV for a lot of people who were previously watching it late on their DVR or were going to wait until months after the fact.

There are nine total episodes in this season, and we’re curious to see just how long the show can keep up this sort of momentum! HBO has no shortage of big-time hits, but it does make some sense that they’d want to keep adding some more to their roster over time. The Last of Us already has a season 2 renewal, but how much story there really is to tell after that remains to be seen.

