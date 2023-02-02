Is Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime new tonight, Feb. 2?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC alongside both SVU and Organized Crime? At this point, it makes sense to wonder all of this, and of course we’re happy to hand down some more news!

So where do we start off here? Well, in this case we actually have some good stuff to share! All three of these shows are going to be around starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and given that we are in February sweeps, it’s nice to know that the episodes this go-around are going to matter. There’s a lot of drama ahead … and of course we’d like to see something more on Benson and Stabler after that almost-kiss. It’s just too early to tell if that’s going to happen.

For now, what we can at least do is give you some more details about the three episodes ahead…

Law & Order season 22 episode 13, “Mammon” – 02/02/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a graduate student is found dead, Cosgrove and Shaw follow the evidence to a suspect with no clear motive. Price and Maroun uncover a money-grabbing scheme within a close-knit church. McCoy warns them to focus on the suspects and not the institution. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 13, “Intersection” – 02/02/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A car accident leads the detectives on a search for an ambulance driver assaulting his charges. Fin gives Det. Bruno a tour of Manhattan SVU. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 13, “Punch Drunk” – 02/02/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Teddy Silas hatch a plan to turn the club into an indispensable venue for Murphy’s illegal dealings. Jet blurs the lines between real life and her undercover persona. Bell tries to convince Thurman to take her investigation seriously. TV-14

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

