Will Law & Order: SVU season 24 make Benson, Stabler a priority?

As we look towards the future of Law & Order: SVU season 24, one thing feels clear: The toothpaste is now out of the tube when it comes to Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

For the longest time, we know that this show really danced around the whole “will they or won’t they?” question. After the near-kiss on this past episode, it feels like the parameters have changed. Neither one of them has any doubt anymore about how the other feels. It may have already been obvious and yet, there’s something powerful that comes about through the admission. That is a game-changer and it radically alters what the future of the story could look like.

Do we think that Law & Order: SVU is going to be addressing Benson and Stabler every episode from here on out? Probably not, and we tend to think you are also more than aware of that. This show has always been a slow burn with a lot of relationships and that’s not changing. There are also issues pertaining to the fact that Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are starring on separate shows.

With all of that being said, we’d be stunned if this relationship is not addressed again this season. Benson may have resisted the kiss on Thursday, but she’s almost certainly not going to forget about that moment. At some point, we could revisit this, and we hope that (renewals pending) next season will offer more opportunities to explore the relationship in proper. We don’t have to tell you that the material here is rich; the question is just making schedules work and having each character have the time and the space to explore it.

We just have to hope the writers follow up on what they’ve already given us. If they don’t, it will be a disappointment beyond measure.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

