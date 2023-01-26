Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Intersection’

Next week on NBC you will se Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 13 — and, of course, we’re expecting some big stuff. We’re entering February sweeps! This is a huge time for all broadcast networks as they work to generate the best ratings possible.

We already know that we’re going to be entering this episode (titled “Intersection”) in a fascinating place after all the Benson – Stabler hype we have entering tonight. Unfortunately, the network isn’t hinting at anything more in the Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 13 synopsis … not that this should be much of a surprise. There are a lot of things that they are clearly trying to keep hidden for the time being:

02/02/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A car accident leads the detectives on a search for an ambulance driver assaulting his charges. Fin gives Det. Bruno a tour of Manhattan SVU. TV-14

Given how short this is, it feels pretty clear that there are a few things that NBC is withholding, and we hope to learn a little bit more about that in due time. It is at least always nice to see that Fin is getting a major storyline of his own — with Rollins now gone, he and of course Benson are the primary sources of nostalgia that we have with this show.

Speaking of things that we want to know more about…

What is the long-term future going to be for the Mariska Hargitay drama? Because we’ve had a measure of stability here the past few years when it comes to having a renewal far in advance, it’s a little more stressful this time around. Sure, we are still confident, but it would be nice to get some news on this sooner rather than later in order to further ease our mind.

Related – See more of Christopher Meloni talking all about Benson and Stabler now!

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 13 next week?

Be sure to give us your thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







