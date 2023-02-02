The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 18: The final continues…

Next week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 18, it feels like one thing is clearly going to happen: More drama. After all, we’re about to see the final get more intense than ever, and there are some relationships that could totally implode as a result of it!

Over the course of this next episode (which is only scheduled to be an hour), things are going to get gross, highly competitive, and also precarious for one team in particular. It’s always devastating when an injury threatens someone’s chances in the competition, and it feels like there’s a chance that this could be unfolding here. If you want to learn more, we suggest that you check out the official The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 18 synopsis:

An injury threatens one pair’s fate in the game. A gruesome feast brings out the competitive eater in one player. The tension between a Ride or Die pair leads to an explosive argument.

Obviously, this is a part of the season where the relationship between Ride or Dies is going to be more important than ever! Earlier on in the season, it’s probably a little easier to have a superficial relationship. How, you rely on each other more than ever! You have to know each other backwards and forwards because if you don’t, it could lead to communication breakdowns. You gotta encourage each other when things are tough — and also know the right way to do so! This is something that can also lead to a lot of other problems, as well.

What do you most want to see on The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 18?

At this point, who do you think is going to win?

