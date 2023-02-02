The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 17: Did Olivia quit?

Tonight’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 17 had the oh-so-difficult challenge of introducing the finale, and setting the stage for what’s next. Suffice it to say, there’s a ton of good stuff we had a chance to see!

With that being said, we also got in here a pretty harsh reminder of how difficult being on this show can sometimes be. Olivia & Horacio were the newbie team thrown into the mix, and they had already survived and incredible amount of roadblocks just to even make it here. Yet, this show still found a way to throw a lot of other carnage at them and suffice it to say, this was difficult. First, Olivia injured her finger. Then, she got hit square in the nose. It seemed like she broke it at first, but then she got some good news: She could continue! This was still one of the more gnarly injuries that we’ve had a chance to see.

We gotta give Horacio some credit for doing his best to encourage her, no matter what. He also wanted to try to finish things out for her, if he could. She had to be taken off in an ambulance and because of that, he was unable to finish. That’s a part of the rules of this season. (We know TJ’s whole thing is to be pretty blunt and hardcore, but this elimination to Horacio was a little more harsh than most.)

This isn’t a quit — let’s make that 100% clear. She had to go. It would be almost impossible for her to continue onward in her current condition. If it’s any silver lining, her and Horacio both made a great case for having a future in this franchise. We do think they’ll be back.

