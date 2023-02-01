Survivor 44 sneak peek: Jeff Probst speaks to the players

Can you believe that we are just a month away from the premiere of Survivor 44 on CBS? It probably goes without saying, but there are SO many reasons to be excited right now! We are entering a new chapter of the reality competition show with new players, and everything we’ve heard so far is that this season could be especially grueling.

What are we hoping to see strategically this season? Mostly a situation where the full presentation of someone’s game is shown on TV. We had our issues with Gabler winning season 43, but the biggest one was that clearly, there was a reason that he got so many votes that wasn’t quite presented.

Anyhow, if you are interested in getting a sense of how things are going to start off this time around, we have a sneak preview! Over at Entertainment Weekly, you can get a brief introduction to the players and the tribes: Ratu (orange), Soka (green), and Tika (purple). Jeff Probst also does his typical early-season chat where he gets to know everyone a little bit better. Personally, we’d actually prefer something a little different where everyone didn’t meet each other right away — basically, a way to shake the show up a little bit more. There are parts of the presentation that have become a bit formulaic over the years and it’s hard to ignore that.

Yet, Probst does say it best that these seasons are really about the people and how they play the game ends up controlling it to a certain degree. Sure, there are challenges and twists that will be introduced, but it’s hard to predict how so many of those will impact the game in advance! That’s why there is almost always room for a few surprises sprinkled in here and there.

