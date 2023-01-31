Survivor 44 cast reveal: Meet the 18 new castaways!

Leading up to the Survivor 44 premiere on CBS come Wednesday, March 1, why not meet some of the people taking part?

Just as you probably expected coming into this season, there are eighteen contestants who are going to be actively taking part in the show. They all come from various walks of life and beyond just that, bring a lot to the table from a game point of view.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Of course, we will be the first to say that it’s hard to really know what to expect from any of the contestants on a show like this in advance, given that they all could be very different from how they set themselves up in their bios. The most important thing is just that they play and play hard.

The one tease we can offer? Based on the preview we saw during the season 43 finale, this is going to be a punishing season. Despite there being fewer days in the season in this new era, it is going to be really difficult on everyone involved.

Meet the cast

Name: Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Age: 36

Hometown: Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Occupation: Salon owner

Name: Matt Blankinship

Age: 27

Hometown: Albany, Calif.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Security software engineer

Name: Brandon Cottom

Age: 30

Hometown: Newtown, Pa.

Current Residence: Newton, Pa.

Occupation: Security specialist

Name: Kane Fritzler

Age: 25

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Current Residence: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Occupation: Law student

Name: Carson Garrett

Age: 20

Hometown: Rome, Ga.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: NASA engineering student

Name: Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Age: 43

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

Current Residence: Columbus, Ohio

Occupation: Barbershop owner

Name: Lauren Harpe

Age: 31

Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas

Current Residence: Mont Belvieu, Texas

Occupation: Elementary school teacher

Name: Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Age: 43

Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico

Current Residence: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Occupation: Engineering manager

Name: Helen Li

Age: 29

Hometown: Wayland, Mass.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: Product manager

Name: Frannie Marin

Age: 23

Hometown: St. Paul, Minn.

Current Residence: Cambridge, Mass.

Occupation: Research coordinator

Name: Danny Massa

Age: 32

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y.

Current Residence: Bronx, N.Y.

Occupation: N.Y.C. firefighter

Name: Bruce Perreault

Age: 46

Hometown: West Warwick, R.I.

Current Residence: Warwick, R.I.

Occupation: Insurance agent

Name: Maddy Pomilla

Age: 28

Hometown: Huntingtown, Md.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Charity projects manager

Name: Claire Rafson

Age: 25

Hometown: Highland Park, Ill.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Tech investor

Name: Jaime Lynn Ruiz

Age: 35

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

Current Residence: Mesa, Ariz.

Occupation: Yogi

Name: Sarah Wade

Age: 27

Hometown: Rochester, Minn.

Current Residence: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Management consultant

Name: Carolyn Wiger

Age: 35

Hometown: North St. Paul, Minn.

Current Residence: Hugo, Minn.

Occupation: Drug counselor

Name: Josh Wilder

Age: 34

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Surgical podiatrist

What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 44?

Have any early take on the cast? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







