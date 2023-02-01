Succession season 4: Brian Cox, Serena Williams in Super Bowl ad

While you wait for the premiere of Succession season 4 on HBO next month, there’s another venue to see Brian Cox! This one in particular may end up surprising a lot of people out there…

In just a week and a half, we’re going to have the biggest television event of the year in the Super Bowl — which, for the record, is also one of the biggest advertising days of the year. There is a reason why there are so many iconic commercials that come from the big game. Cox is going to be appearing in one for Michelob ULTRA, and he will have a lot of other celebrity co-stars to go along with it.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the new ad in question. It is golf-themed and Brian is joined by the likes of Serena Williams, Jimmy Butler, Tony Romo, and many others. It’s a chance to see at least some of these people outside of their typical element. It’s fun and it gets your attention! That’s all you really want for an ad like this.

Also, there’s a little bit of Logan Roy in the version of himself that Cox is playing, which we’re sure is by design. With the premiere of Succession season 4 coming to HBO on March 26, there are probably going to be a few more previews coming showcasing the world of Waystar Royco. Also, we tend to think that a lot of other Super Bowl ads will surface between now and the game itself on February 12. It’s just hard to imagine anything else! There is just so much more potential for companies to generate buzz and views if they get their ads online prior to the actual game.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

