Succession season 4 trailer: Will we see another before premiere?

Earlier this week, we had a chance to see a Succession season 4 trailer over at HBO, and that goes along with some premiere date news. Clearly, there’s a lot to look forward to in just a couple of months!

For anyone who needs a quick refresher, let’s put it like this: The new season is going to feature Shiv, Roman, and Kendall doing their best to try to make a name for themselves away from their father. It’s not so much by choice as him forcing them out, but there’s still potential for a LOT of chaos and drama to come on the other side of all of this.

Was it great to have some footage to get us more hyped on the future? Sure, but there is another question to think about right now: Is that the only look at Succession that we are going to get? We know that HBO can be rather secretive with some of their shows, but we still want something more at some point in the relatively near future.

So do we think that’s going to happen? While nothing should be considered 100% certain, we are fairly optimistic and it’s hard not to be! Given that there are two more months to go until the series is back on the air, we tend to think that the network will want to continue to get the word out for what will be the final chapter of this story. It’s 100% true that there is a devoted audience out there already for this show, but you need to appeal to the casual fans and also drum up support from your passionate crowd. Both of these are important in their own way.

Let’s just hope that amidst everything that we see moving forward, the producers still find a few different ways to surprise us.

Are you going to be seeing another Succession season 4 trailer prior to the premiere?

Are you going to be seeing another Succession season 4 trailer prior to the premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

