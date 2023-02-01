The Rookie season 5 episode 14: Is John Nolan’s mom dead?

We had a feeling entering The Rookie season 5 episode 14 that there could be some sort if big twist regarding John Nolan. Yet, we didn’t see what happened with his mom in the closing seconds. He got a phone call, and learned immediately after that she was dead.

It’s true that Nathan Fillion’s character did not have the best relationship with his mother and yet, this was not the way that we anticipated this going. How could you predict something like this? It’s a life-changing event for John that could have him putting a lot of different things in perspective. He now has to get her affairs in order and really put a lot of his past in perspective. He’ll also need to lean on Bailey through the whole process. Luckily, we do think they’ve got a stable and strong relationship that could be a tremendous asset to him at this point.

We do think there is still joy on the horizon for Nolan and Bailey with their wedding on the way, but this is something that will take center stage for at least the immediate future. We got a small sense of that already in the promo for what lies ahead, and we’ll have to wait and see if this is a story that lingers beyond that.

While we are said for Nolan the character over what transpired here, this could be the sort of thing that proves very much important and valuable for The Rookie as a series. After all, this allows the writers a chance to tell a very different sort of story, and for Nathan as a performer to flex some acting muscles that he doesn’t always get to use as a part of the force.

Get your tissues ready in advance — they could be much-needed as we move forward.

