The Rookie season 5 episode 15 return date: ‘The Con’

Following what you see tonight on ABC, it makes sense to want The Rookie season 5 episode 15 return date. Why wouldn’t you? There is, after all, so much stuff to be excited about here!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, you will not have an opportunity to see the Nathan Fillion police drama on the air next week. Instead, the plan seems to be to bring it back on Tuesday, February 14. What gives with that? Well, it is mostly a function of next week being the State of the Union, and that means the majority of major broadcast networks are going to be preempted.

Unfortunately, ABC has yet to share too much more about what lies ahead on The Rookie, save for that the title for this upcoming installment is going to be “The Con.” We tend to think that there is a lot of action and drama coming, but can’t you say that about the vast majority of episodes of this show?

One thing that we’d advise you of in terms of the long-term future is that there is probably a pretty long hiatus coming at some point soon, potentially once we get out of February sweeps. We’re already pretty deep into this season, after all, and we imagine that the network is going to want to stretch this out into either late April or early May. That means that they could take a big part of March off. This is currently just speculation, but we don’t want you to be blindsided if there is a big break coming.

Hopefully, by this time next week we’re going to at least have the full season 5 episode 15 synopsis — it’d be nice to know more all about what lies ahead!

