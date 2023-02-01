9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2: Where is Iris? Is she dead?

Tonight, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 2 seemed to bring us one step closer to Carlos’ past being resolved. Then, the writers chose to take a giant step back at the end of the episode. After all, where in the world is Iris Blake?

In the closing minutes of the episode, it was revealed that the character (who Carlos married in the past, and didn’t divorce to ensure that she could continue to receive benefits/help) was missing. What does this mean? She’s been gone before and yet, this situation feels different. There’s obviously a lot of danger here and Carlos may only have so much time to find her. The longer this goes, the more perilous it becomes. He doesn’t have to go it alone, but who else is going to know Iris as well as he does?

Performance-wise, there’s no denying that this will offer up great material … but it’s also another reminder that within the world of this franchise, there’s almost always gotta be another twist!

For the record, we still believe that TK and Carlos are eventually going to get married, and we remain hopeful that it is going to happen this season. What this is at the moment is just another reminder that things could end up being difficult at just about every turn. We don’t think that Carlos can really focus all that much on the future here, though — he has to put his attention on what is directly in front of him, and that is making sure that Iris is safe.

The promo for next week does make it seem like there is tension between the aforementioned couple, but we wouldn’t worry about it too much. For now, just remember that this tends to happen to people in stressful situations!

