Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: February?

What could we end up learning when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 over the course of February? Of course, we do think there’s a good bit to hope for … but that doesn’t mean that we’ll get a lot of official news.

The first thing we should do is point out something that’s probably obvious to a ton of people out there right now: We’re not going to be getting a premiere date for the MeKai Curtis series over the course of the next 28 days. We probably won’t get one until the start of the summer! The third season of Power Book II: Ghost is not even going to premiere until March and for the next little while, that’s going to be the priority. Following that, you can start to focus on another spin-off in Raising Kanan.

If there’s any news on the prequel you can expect before February wraps, it likely has to do with filming. Production for the new season actually kicked off several months ago, and we tend to think that everything is winding down right now. We’ve already heard a little bit about casting (more Tony Danza!), so let’s hope there is another announcement or two that could come out in that department.

The current reality

We tend to think that a proper season 3 premiere date will be announced around mid-to-late spring. Hopefully, we’ll get the show back in August or September. It could be later, but that depends mostly on if Starz wants to put a gap between some of their Power shows. Based on the current filming timelines they don’t have to, but the ball is very much in their court on that.

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

When do you think we'll get some premiere date news?

