Magnum PI season 5: Even more fun behind the scenes!

We’re almost into the month of February, and that means something very much exciting is ahead: The premiere of Magnum PI season 5! It’s been a really long time since we’ve had the crime drama on the air, so it’s pretty darn easy to say that we’re thrilled to have it back.

So while we wait to get some more fun promos and other good stuff featuring the cast and crew, why not share some new behind-the-scenes pictures?

If you want to put a smile on your face today, go ahead and check out the Twitter for Tim Kang! The actor behind Gordon Katsumoto has shared some pretty fantastic images showing himself alongside Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and some other of your favorite cast members. At least one or two of these pictures seem to be coming from the promo shoot, as we’ve seen Jay and Stephen Hill wearing these same outfits in a number of other photos.

We’re expecting season 5 to be a big one for Kang in particular, as Katsumoto has arguably one of the most interesting long-term stories that we’ve seen from him to date. Just remember that at the start of the season, this is a guy who no longer has his badge. So much of his identity has been forged based on him being a part of the Honolulu PD, and we hope that he’s going to be able to embrace that role once more. It may just take some time, since there’s a lot that needs to be unraveled.

Of course, remember that on February 19, you are going to see TWO hours in the same night! NBC is not messing around when it comes to getting people hooked on this new version of the show.

