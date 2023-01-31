NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 12: Kensi, Fatima kidnapped

Just in case you weren’t excited already to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 12 on CBS next week, there’s another reason to be. Based on the early details that we’ve got about “In the Name of Honor,” this could prove to be the most high-stakes stories we’ve seen in some time. How else would you describe a story where two different characters are getting kidnapped?

Below, you can see the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“In the Name of Honor” – The NCIS team must quickly find Kensi and Fatima after they are kidnapped and drugged while searching for a missing Navy lieutenant who they learn has ties to a dangerous Islamic militia, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 19 (10:00 – 11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We, of course, do tend to think that both of these characters will be okay, mostly because it is hard to fathom a situation where the writers would do something terrible to a couple of popular characters so close to the end of the series. Yet, we can’t just forget about how the impending end here does change much of how we view every single episode. These all matter considerably more than they ever did before, so we hope that there are some big swings and huge moments.

For Kensi in particular, we do really hope that there is something more included here when it comes to Kessler. Remember that this guy is still out there, and he’s certainly one of the more vile / creepy characters we’ve had a chance to see.

