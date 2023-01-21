NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 to be final one at CBS

The rumors have been out there for a long time and now, it’s official: NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 will be the final one at CBS.

In a statement confirming the news today, here is what Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, had to say:

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch … It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

Ultimately, the ratings for the Los Angeles-set spin-off show have declined over the past several years, even though they improved mightily for the recent crossover event. We tend to think that the impending end of this show is one of the reasons the network decided to spring for it now: They realized that they would not have another chance.

Even last year, there were rumors suggesting that season 13 of the show would be the swan song. It’s a bummer to be at the end here (the series finale is set for May 14), but we’re hoping that the timing of this announcement means that the writers are going to have time to conjure up a proper finale — take, for example, something similar to what we got over on NCIS: New Orleans when it said goodbye a couple of years back.

We hope that before the series wraps up, we at least have a chance to see a few different things, whether it be Callen and Anna’s wedding or the return of Linda Hunt as Hetty. She at least had a voice cameo during the crossover.

