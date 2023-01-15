NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 12 return date hopes

Following tonight’s episode, of course it makes sense to want an NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 12 return date. Want to know more about when the show is coming back?

Well, the first order of business we should note in here is that if you’re expecting something more next week, you are probably going to be disappointed. The same goes for the week after! CBS has already confirmed that there are no new episodes through the remainder of January, and the earliest you could expect to see the show back is on February 5. With that being said, even then there’s no guarantee! Given that the Super Bowl is going to be on February 12, it is more than possible that the network will just wait until February 19 and they can then air a ton of episodes without interruption. This is also when you’re going to be seeing The Equalizer also make its own way back after a really long break.

In general, we tend to think that there is going to be a LOT of big stuff moving into the next chapter of the series. Remember that there’s still a need to locate Hetty, and then you also have everything that is going on with Callen and Anna’s upcoming wedding. Of course, there will also be plenty of action-packed stories along the way! If you love this show, it goes without saying that there is SO much more to look forward to and we just hope that you’re prepared.

Before we conclude this piece, we do think it is a good time to raise one other all-important question: What is coming in terms of a season 15? We are worried that this is the final season, but we wonder if CBS would consider moving to an all-NCIS Monday lineup this fall following the success of the crossover. There is a case to be made for it!

Related – Be sure to get some further information all about NCIS: Los Angeles now

What do you most want to see as we move into NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







