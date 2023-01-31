NCIS season 20 episode 13 promo: A serial killer ahead?

Are you ready to check out NCIS season 20 episode 13 next week? Let’s just say that “Evil Eye” could stand out from the pack. Also, it could be one of the more gruesome episodes that you’ve had a chance to see with this show.

Just based on the preview alone, it seems like we could be dealing with a serial killer who specializes in a couple of different things: Explosions and using a guillotine. Sound horrific? Well, this is one of those high-profile cases that could easy test the whole team, and to make things all the more random, in the midst of this they will also have an actress shadowing them, presumably for playing some sort of special agent on a future project.

There’s still going to be some comedy here — but obviously, there are some seriously high stakes. (Would it be totally random if the actress turned out to actually be the serial killer? Imagine the drama that would come from that sort of reveal!)

On paper, what actually makes this episode stand out is that it’s the first one in several weeks that isn’t actually prioritizing one specific character. It seems as though everyone may contribute equally to the case, unless there is something more here than what was in the promo tonight or the synopsis.

In the end, this episode could prove to be some of NCIS at its finest. Given that it is being positioned at the start of a key ratings period in February sweeps, we like to think that the powers-that-be know just how important it is! It could set in motion a few other things, and we honestly wouldn’t mind if it introduces a new Big Bad along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

