Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS, season 4 episode 12?

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? We don’t think it would shock anyone to know there’s a lot more good stuff coming! Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that you are going to be seeing any of it tonight.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the following: The series is off the air for at least a little while. There is no installment tonight and, to make matters worse, there’s also not one currently set for February 7. The plan as things currently stand is to bring the series back on Tuesday, February 14. The title here is “Black Mirror,” and you can see the synopsis below for more insight on what lies ahead:

“Black Mirror” – When two Vermont teens are kidnapped on their way home from a basketball game, the team is led to a wayward pastor and his brother. Also, Remy attends a hearing for his brother’s murderer, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we are hoping that you will be able to see Remy get a little bit more peace. We know that the situation with his brother has been a significant driving force for a lot of his life and at some point, you have to hope that he will be able to find some sort of balance within himself. Of course, we don’t think it’s a surprise that we’ve got a case involving a brother at the same exact time. We know how this franchise does love to tie everything together in such a way!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

