NCIS season 20: Star on possible Michael Weatherly return

Is there a reasonable chance at a Michael Weatherly return on NCIS season 20? The former series regular has hinted at it here and there, but of course, there’s a big difference between some subtle teases and a Tony reprisal actually coming to pass. There are some big events coming for the show (including the 450th episode), and this could technically be one of those appearances that they could film in secret.

After all, just remember for a moment how the NCIS team handled the return of Cote de Pablo, who played fellow agent / Tony love interest Ziva.

If the cast knows anything about a possible Weatherly return, they’re keeping pretty quiet — and honestly, they may not know until the last second. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what star Rocky Carroll (who plays Leon Vance) had to say about potentially seeing Tony again:

I really hope so. I really hope so. Fortunately for me, I don’t have to figure that out. But anytime a character doesn’t die in an episode, I figure there’s always a chance. There’s Tony, there’s Ziva, there’s so many other people who come through and have had such an impact on this show that I think audiences would love, even if they weren’t back as regulars, just to have them back visiting or for one episode.

There’s also one other important person to remember here who Carroll does not mention: Gibbs. Mark Harmon is still an executive producer and frequently visits the set; we do think there’s always a chance that Jethro comes back! Of course, it’s mostly just a measure of finding the right story for any of these characters. It can’t just be a cameo for the sake of it and in the cast of Tony at this point, we’d want to see both him and Ziva to have that proper reunion. We know that some were expecting it at the end of this past arc for Cote.

Related – Get some more news on NCIS, including details on the upcoming episodes

Do you think we could see Michael Weatherly return to NCIS at some point?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







