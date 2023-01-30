Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know there’s a lot of good stuff coming up, but that doesn’t mean you will see it right away!

So what can we say here? Well, let’s start off by sharing some of the bad news: The crime drama is on a brief break after giving us so many stories over the past several weeks. Luckily, we already have a return date set for Monday, February 6. Also, there are at least two episodes and maybe more coming over the course of the month!

To get a few more details on that, check out the synopses below for both of these installments…

Season 20 episode 13, “Evil Eye” – In preparation for a role, a world-renowned actress (Tania Raymonde) shadows the NCIS team as they investigate a decapitation case, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 20 episode 14, “Old Wounds” – Parker grapples with his emotions when a conman from his past turns up as a prime suspect in the murder of a navy officer transporting millions of dollars’ worth of opioids, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Brian Dietzen co-wrote the episode.

What’s exciting about these two episodes is that there’s a clear focus to both of them advance. The first could actually be a fairly fun and lighthearted story featuring a familiar guest star — at least provided that you are a big fan of Lost. Meanwhile, the second is a great spotlight on one Alden Parker, and it’s nice to see Dietzen getting to write an episode for the second straight season! If you recall, the first was a little more Jimmy-centric.

Hopefully, at some point soon we learn about an NCIS season 21; nothing is confirmed as of yet.

