The Boys season 4 premiere date: Impact of all these teases!

Has anyone else felt like there has been a nice influx on The Boys season 4 teases over the past couple of days?

Over the weekend, we had a discussion here at the site about a new behind-the-scenes photo featuring Erin Moriarty as Annie — one that certainly suggests that she’s got an interesting arc coming up here soon! That’s after an in-character video from Ashley Barrett hyping up the current state of things at Vought.

So what do we have to share in this article today? Think in terms of a new image that puts Jack Quaid and his character of Hughie front and center — with a copious amount of bloodsplatter. If you head over to the link here, you can see exactly what we are talking about courtesy of the show’s official Twitter account. Should you be surprised? Probably not, given that there are probably a hundred different teases we’ve seen featuring characters and/or bodily substances. This is just a big part of what makes The Boys the show that it is.

Let’s get back to the central question here for a moment: Do all of these teases suggest that we are going to be getting some more news on season 4 in the relatively near future? It’s definitely a sign that the folks behind the scenes want to get the promotional train moving … but we’d also temper some expectations if you are hoping for a lot of other big-time reveals in the next few months. Prime Video has just done a good job of turning this show into a week-long event and personally, we’d be rather shocked if this was a situation where we saw anything before at least December. We still think that a start in early 2024 is the more likely thing to transpire.

What do you think all of these recent The Boys season 4 teases really mean?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

