The Boys season 4 spoilers: Annie’s ‘vengeance’ arc ahead?

If you weren’t excited enough to see The Boys season 4 coming up on Prime Video down the road, here’s another reason to be. We knew that the story for one Annie January was going to be electric, and it may be more so now than even we imagined!

In a new post on Instagram, Erin Moriarty herself posted a new image of her character on set alongside a pretty-awesome caption: “Annie’s in her vengeance era. Buckle up.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

So what could this mean? We know that Starlight is now a more formal member of The Boys, but is she still Starlight at all? There could be a lot of storylines revolving around her identity now that are interesting to explore. It is funny that in becoming more of a vigilante, she could be more of a hero than anyone technically is within The Boys — a world that is truly reliant on the idea of heroism for the sake of public perception.

Obviously, Annie will do her part to go at Homelander and The Seven, and she’s also going to have some help! The problem here, of course, comes in the form of Vought continuing to do anything and everything to brainwash the public consciousness to the best of their ability. This is, after all, one of the things that they are great at.

So when will you see this all play out?

There is no formal return date for The Boys at the time of this writing, and there probably won’t be for a good while. With that being said, we do remain hopeful that we’re going to have a chance to get some new episodes early next year — if it comes before that, we’ll consider it a TV miracle.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys, including some discussion about a premiere date

What do you want to see for Annie / Starlight moving into The Boys season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some further updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







