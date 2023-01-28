The Boys season 4 premiere date: A chilly filming update

For everyone out there excited to see The Boys season 4 arrive over on Prime Video, note that we are inching ever closer!

Ultimately, we should note that production is getting close to wrapping up, but we’re not there just yet. The cast and crew are still going strong; not only that, but they are taking on some of the most difficult conditions yet.

For those of you who are not aware for whatever reason, The Boys films in Canada. During the summer, that’s not much of a problem. Things are a little bit different in the middle of winter. We wonder how much we will see some of this reflected within the show itself but for now, we can give you a few fun teases courtesy of the cast.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter right now, you can see a behind-the-scenes video featuring none other than Antony Starr bundled up in the tough conditions — no Homelander costume in sight. For the record, you can also see Jessie T. Usher on social media, wearing both a coat and his A-Train costume. We do think it’d be fun to see some of the characters out in this weather — it’d bring another dimension to the show, no doubt about it!

Unfortunately, the reality here remains that you’re going to be waiting a long time to see whether or not the show wants to give us scenes in this particular climate. Even once the show is done filming, there is likely to be a period of several months between then and the show coming back on the streaming service. Along the way, you’re going to get the Gen V spin-off, and more than likely a number of other clever video teases. (Let’s hope that we do see the fourth season within the first few months of 2024.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

