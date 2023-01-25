The Boys season 4 premiere date: A new ‘tease’ from Vought

While you wait for some more definite news regarding The Boys season 4, who wants to see some brand-new content? While we wouldn’t call what we’re about to give you a teaser per se for the upcoming season, it does still have a certain degree of relevance.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new video from Vought International’s Twitter that features none other than CEO Ashley Barrett provide an update on what’s going on with the company behind the scenes. She notes that work is ongoing to repair the tower after the fight in the season 3 finale. Meanwhile, she acknowledges the “death” of Queen Maeve, the betrayal of Starlight, and also a “secret mission” that Black Noir is on overseas.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

All of these teases matter when it comes to shaping what lies ahead. We know that Maeve is still alive, but her future on the series remains unclear. Meanwhile, Vought is eventually going to hire someone else to be Black Noir, and also recruit new people into the Seven. That is where new Supes like Firecracker and Sage are going to come into the picture moving into the new season.

Oh, and did we mention that Ashley is mostly a puppet at this point? Remember that in the end, the real person in charge here is none other than Homelander himself.

The road to the premiere

Unfortunately, The Boys is still more than likely going to be on hiatus until we get around to the start of next year, especially since the new spin-off Gen V has been done filming for months and will premiere soon. We tend to think that the bulk of attention from now until it’s back will be more on it, but it is nice to get a few teases for the flagship show along the way. We’re hoping that a firm season 4 premiere date will be revealed this fall.

Related – Check out some more news in regards to The Boys and the future

After seeing this, are you more excited than ever for The Boys season 4 on Prime Video?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates down the road. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







