The Boys season 4 premiere date: Can it be sped up?

The road to The Boys season 4 is a long one, and we have a good feeling that a lot of you are aware of that already. This show has featured long hiatuses already between seasons, and we don’t get the sense anything is going to change with this in the near future.

The reason for this is probably something you are very-much familiar with already: The sheer size and magnitude of this production. Like any other product within the superhero genre, there is a ton of post-production required in order to get a show like this to the point where it needs to be. Hopefully, at some point over the next few months we’ll at least get the news that production itself is wrapped and from there, everything shifts over to editing and making sure all of the proper visual effects are included.

Typically, this is a process that takes several months, which is one of the main reasons why we are not going to see The Boys back until either late this year or early 2024. We tend to lean more the latter, largely because the folks at Prime Video already have the spin-off Gen V and with that, probably don’t feel any pressure to rush anything along (and nor should they).

The question we think that we and a lot of other people probably wonder at this point is rather simple: Is there any way for this process to be sped up? Could things shift forward in a slightly faster pace? It’s definitely an interesting thing to wonder and in theory, you can argue that it’s possible. However, at the same time trying to push things forward would likely involve a much larger financial investment, and there are also fears when it comes to a decline in quality. You ever heard the phrase that good things take some time? Well, we tend to often believe that is very much the case.

So, for now, the best thing is that we all stay patient … even if that’s also not the easiest thing in the world to do.

When do you think we are going to see The Boys season 4 back on Prime Video?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

