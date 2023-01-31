How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 3: ‘The Reset Button’

Following the events of this week’s episode, it makes sense to want a How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 3 preview. After all, there is so much to come moving forward this season, whether it be the eventual return of Barney to some more notable guest stars.

This upcoming episode is titled “The Reset Button,” and we know that potential jealousy could be a big part of it. That could be especially the case for Val and Charlie, who may very well be embarking on a quest to make each other jealous — they obviously still have feelings for each other and yet, they’re still very-much interested in playing some of these games. Why do that?

Anyhow, you can check out the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 3 for some other insight on what lies ahead:

After selling her portrait, Sophie recruits Jesse to help her impress the buyers. Val and Ellen go on a double date. Charlie forces a reluctant Sid and Hannah into a double date in reaction to Val.

Clearly, this is going to be one of those episodes that is all about what some of these characters are going to go through as we move from point A to point B. We are anticipating a lot of silly, lighthearted moments, but we can’t forget along the way that we’re building towards something.

Do we think that the writers are going to keep hyping up a potential Sophie – Jesse romance? It makes sense for them to do that based on what we’ve seen so far … but don’t be shocked if this is a mislead. If these two end up together at the end of the day, then the writers start to come closer to doing the same thing we saw with Ted and Robin all over again.

