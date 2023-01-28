How I Met Your Father season 2: Will Jason Segel return?

We’re fresh off a huge cameo in the How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere, but could we have another down the road?

It probably does not come as much of a surprise to anyone out there that we’d love to see Jason Segel turn up at some point. How can we not? Marshall is one of the best characters on the original How I Met Your Mother, and his relationship with Lily provided SO much great content over the years. There is a case to be made that he and Alyson Hannigan actually return together, but then again, the producers may want to spread the cameos out to ensure that everyone has a moment in the sun at some point.

We are fresh off of an appearance from Neil Patrick Harris as Barney, and we do tend to think that he will be the main cameo this season. (We also know that there is some more story to come with him down the road.) Yet, the potential for more is still there and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Segel made it clear that he is happy to come back at any time:

“Those people changed my life … I would do anything they ever asked me to.”

We do recognize that Segel is a pretty busy guy these days given his leading role on Shrinking over on Apple TV+. Yet, we still feel like there’s an opportunity to work something out at some point. We saw Robin back in How I Met Your Father season 1, and we do think personally that Ted should be the last one of the original gang to appear. Until then, we’re happy to spend some time sprinkling in some other cameos. It helps to not only provide fan service, but remind us of all the great moments from the original show. Too much emotional energy was spent on the less-than-stellar series finale and it makes you forget about the other great stuff along the way.

