How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Sophie’s future

Next week on Hulu you are going to see How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 2 arrive and with that, we’ll see the story start to inch forward.

So how will that happen? It’s an interesting thing to think about already. Remember that Sophie is not with Jesse, and nor did she end up dating Ian. Instead, she needs to figure out why she bolted when she heard Jesse say he loved her in his sleep. She has to dive deep into better understanding herself, and that’s not going to be easy. She thought doing the electric slide at the makeshift wedding reception was rock bottom, but it is far from it. (Apparently, it involves a car accident and Barney Stinson, but that’s a story for another time.)

If you want some specifics about this upcoming episode in general, check out the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 2 synopsis:

As she waits for the gallery to call, Sophie lands a gig she lied to get and enlists Val to help. Jesse forces Sid and Meredith to work out their differences.

Do we imagine there will be some subtle hints on Sophie’s love life in here? Sure, as we often saw during the original How I Met Your Mother. That show was great at giving you stories about a lot of different things (including the characters’ careers), while never forgetting along the way the point of the overall story. We’ve got a few clues as to who the Father could be, but nothing is definite. Jesse may still be #1 on the list of suspects, but does he feel too obvious? Is that the point? Are we doing Ted and Robin all over again? There are still, understandably, a lot of questions we are left to think about.

