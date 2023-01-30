Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Another shocking exit

As we officially await a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date over at Netflix, it does feel like high tide to share some other big news.

Speaking in a new interview per Screen Rant, original cast member Phoebe Dynevor made it clear that she will not be back as Daphne in the upcoming episodes:

“Sadly [I’m] not in Season 3 … [I am] just excited to watch [season 3] as a viewer.”

Should we be that shocked about her absence? Probably not, given that so much of her story was resolved over the course of season 1. We did get a chance to see her again last season, even while her co-star Regé-Jean Page was missing in action. Given that their characters make the most sense together, it would be weird to continue seeing Daphne and not Simon.

With this departure in mind, Bridgerton is further cementing a pattern where we have an almost-rotating panel of people appearing across the series. There is always a chance that Phoebe could come back down the road, and the same goes for any other actor who comes and goes over the show’s run. The world allows for this sort of fluidity, so we don’t foresee this ever being a problem for the creative team.

So when are we going to have a chance to see the third season appear?

At the moment, it’s our hope that we’re going to see new episodes surface in the fall. Production is close to being done on the third season, but you are going to see the Queen Charlotte series first — that show, after all, has been done for a while! We’d love to see season 3 back a little bit earlier than this, but the ball is going to firmly be in Netflix’s court when it comes to figuring that out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

