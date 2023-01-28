Bridgerton season 3 premiere date hopes as filming nears end

While filming for Bridgerton season 3 may not be completely done as of yet, it is starting to feel like the end is nigh. Production has been going since July, and given that season 2 took around eight months to do, it’s fair to guess that a similar timeline was followed here. By next month, the cast and crew should be done.

So what does all of this mean when it comes to when we’ll actually get to see the show back? Of course, it does feel like this merits a little bit of a larger discussion!

First and foremost, it does not mean that we’re going to be getting more of the period drama in the next several months. Even if Bridgerton does not have CGI dragons or superheroes, it does still take a good bit of time to put these episodes together. Also, Netflix does have the Queen Charlotte prequel to keep everyone engaged in the interim. We don’t get the feeling that the streamer is necessarily fearful that the need to rush along the release of this season when they do still have time to properly promote it.

Are we going to see Penelope Featherington’s epic story this year? That feels like a sure thing. There is no reason to delay it beyond that! Also, we have to sit here and remember that Netflix already has so many big hits set for next year already in between the potential return of Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and potentially more. Nothing is confirmed in regards to these dates as of yet, but don’t be shocked if we are building towards the biggest year in the streaming service’s history with some of these shows.

For now, we think that there’s reason to hope for at least a season 3 premiere date announcement this summer. If that happens, consider us satisfied on the other side.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

