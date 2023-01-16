Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Is filming still going on?

For everyone out there hoping to see Bridgerton season 3 premiere on Netflix soon, here’s where we tell you to slow things down a little.

Now, it is very much likely that you are going to see new episodes at some point this calendar year. Yet, it’s not going to be something that happens over the next few months. For those unaware, filming is actually still going on. While we’re do think we’ll be seeing things wrapped up at some point in the weeks / months ahead, this is a show that takes a long time to shoot. Filming first kicked off in the summer and yet, everyone is still going strong.

So why doesn’t Netflix share more in the way of filming timelines online? It’s mostly to ensure that the set is able to function as efficiently as possible. If people know when episodes are being shot, they can better figure out where the cast and crew are. From there, it makes filming that much more challenging when you have an unexpected audience.

Whenever filming for this season wraps up, there’s going to be a period of at least a few months (potentially longer) where all of these episodes will be edited and placed together. This is why summer/fall makes the most sense right now, and we tend to think more the latter. Since Netflix does have the upcoming Queen Charlotte coming first, we don’t think that they will hurry along the flagship show.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet…

Season 3 of Bridgerton is going to be very much the story of of Penelope Featherington, a character we already know rather well. Is there a promising future for her and Colin Bridgerton? We’ll have to wait and see on that…

