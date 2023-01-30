The Good Doctor season 6 episode 12 spoilers: ‘365 Degrees’

Next week on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 12 arrive — want to know more about it?

Well, let’s just start off with the title of “365 Degrees.” That may not give too much away, so let’s just note that this is going to be a particularly notable episode when it comes to relationships. The dynamic involving Shaun, Glassman, and Lea will be further examined — and everything obviously is put under a different microscope as Freddy Highmore and Paige Spara’s characters prepare for the future. You are going to see one aspect of that on the show tonight, and of course there could be more for several weeks to come.

Beyond just what’s happening with these two, there’s also some exciting stuff ahead for Morgan, who has certainly gone through it for most of the season so far!

Below, you can see the full The Good Doctor season 6 episode 12 synopsis with more on what lies ahead:

“365 Degrees” – Shaun invites Aaron to stay with him while he has exterminators at his house and Lea realizes both men have a lot more in common than she realized. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick wrestles with a big decision about her career and her personal life on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, FEB. 6 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

What else is coming?

We’re not there quite yet, but remember that the backdoor pilot for the spin-off The Good Lawyer is going to be coming to the network at some point in the next few weeks and, of course, we’re excited to be able to dive into that and see if it’s a worthy series in its own right.

