The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: The release plan

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be coming to Hulu eventually and of course, we’re thrilled to know that in advance.

Are there still questions? Absolutely, with one of the biggest ones being just how the streamer is going to eventually release the final episodes of the Elisabeth Moss series. Will they change up their release plan, or do something rather similar to what we’ve seen in the past? They may be waiting until filming starts to have full discussions on a premiere date, but we absolutely think that they are considering this already.

Over the years, we have seen a pattern emerge for how Hulu puts these episodes on the air. For the most part, they air them weekly, but they start off with two or three episodes debuting at once. This is a strategy to get people hooked and after that happens, then they can start to slow things down a little bit.

Personally, we don’t imagine there being any huge deviation for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, mostly from a perspective of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” They clearly have a pattern that is successful for them! We could see them considering only premiering with one episode this time around, mostly to stretch out the final run longer and lessen the time between this and the potential sequel The Testaments, but that’s about it. We don’t think the final season will be long enough to consider a split season or anything like that.

As for the premiere date…

Our hope is that you will get a chance to see the show back in the first half of 2024. Based on the fact that production is not currently underway, it’s hard to envision it surfacing at any point earlier than that.

