The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: The Hawaii factor?

If you are like us, then you are probably off somewhere eagerly awaiting more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6. How can you not, given what we know already? This is the final season of the Elisabeth Moss series, and we tend to think there is going to be a lot of fireworks, drama, and hopefully some measure of hope for at least a few characters.

Granted, it’s hard to think that everyone is going to be smiling when the dust settles here. Doesn’t the series have to leave something open for The Testaments down the road? We tend to think so.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

What we did want to get into further today is how the story could in some way dictate the start of filming, which does in turn impact the premiere date. We know that for June and Serena in particular, the two are seemingly on their way to Hawaii. It remains to be seen if they will actually get there but if they do, can you really shoot that in Toronto in the dead of winter? It is certainly possible that the production wants warmer weather for whatever they are trying to produce, whether it be scenes set in Hawaii (we don’t personally think they will make it there) or somewhere else. We don’t get the sense that season 6 is filming anytime soon.

There could also be another factor here that is worth remembering: Moss seems to be working on another project early this year, and that could play a role.

For now…

Our hope is that filming will get started by this summer and after that, we will have a chance to see new episodes hopefully early next year. Hulu has yet to technically reveal anything, so you do have to keep that in mind here.

Related – Check out some other premiere date chatter when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Do you think the story ends up impacting the premiere date at all? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







